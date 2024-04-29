Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

