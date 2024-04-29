Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Exelon were worth $38,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,001,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.32 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.