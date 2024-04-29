Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.31. 846,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $645,346,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

