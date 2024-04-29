Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE XOM traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.46. 7,263,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,078,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $472.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

