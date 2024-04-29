F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03, RTT News reports. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 updated its Q3 guidance to $2.89-$3.01 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.52-$12.75 EPS.

F5 Stock Up 0.1 %

FFIV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.13. 962,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,814. F5 has a 1-year low of $129.93 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

