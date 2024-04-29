Fairfax Financial (FFH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Fairfax Financial to post earnings of C$61.92 per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,486.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,471.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,322.58. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$910.44 and a 1-year high of C$1,563.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total transaction of C$1,468,470.00. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. Also, Director Christine N. Mclean bought 80 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 589 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and have sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFH shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,775.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

