Fairfax Financial (FFH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Fairfax Financial to post earnings of C$61.92 per share for the quarter.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,486.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,471.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,322.58. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$910.44 and a 1-year high of C$1,563.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFH shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,775.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Stagflation Is Real, Mastercard Stock Now a Sudden Must Have
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.