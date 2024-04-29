FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. FARO Technologies has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.200-0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $(0.20)-$0.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $98.84 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%.

FARO stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

