Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shares of FNMA stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

