Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of FIHL opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,618,000 after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,976.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

