Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 614,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 600,976 shares.The stock last traded at $20.03 and had previously closed at $19.50.

FIHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 2.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,776,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,912 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,784,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

