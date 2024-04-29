Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $526.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $545.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.84. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.49 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.