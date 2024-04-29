Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

