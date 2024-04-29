Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 65 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Guggenheim began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,287. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.35. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.68 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

