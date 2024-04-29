Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $83.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

