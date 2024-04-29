Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHF opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

