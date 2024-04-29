Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,691,000 after buying an additional 110,021 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $461.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

