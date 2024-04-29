Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.