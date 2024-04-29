Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.01 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

