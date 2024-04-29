Fiduciary Group LLC Has $478,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,115,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,745,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,509,000 after acquiring an additional 717,172 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $103.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.01. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

