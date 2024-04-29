Fiduciary Group LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,339,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

