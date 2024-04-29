Fiduciary Group LLC Has $732,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 103,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $5,683,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $433.24 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $315.11 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

