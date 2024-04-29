Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

