Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 340 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $245.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.88. The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

