First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,950,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 19,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

AG stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.43.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 49,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

