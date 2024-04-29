First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,185,800 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 11,287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.
First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCB opened at 0.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.05. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.95.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Republic Bank
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Stagflation Is Real, Mastercard Stock Now a Sudden Must Have
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.