First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,185,800 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 11,287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCB opened at 0.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.05. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.95.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.