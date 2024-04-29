First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,563. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

