First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 279.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 82,434 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

