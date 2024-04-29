FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.0 days.

FirstRand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FANDF remained flat at $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

