FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.0 days.
FirstRand Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FANDF remained flat at $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.
About FirstRand
