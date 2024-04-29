Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $150.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.47. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.