Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Given a C$19.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MHC.UN. Desjardins dropped their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.58.
In related news, Director Louis Marie Forbes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
