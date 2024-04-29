Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 98,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.42. 1,248,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,824. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

