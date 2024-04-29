Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 247 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.42. 1,275,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,641. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.56 and a 200-day moving average of $192.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

