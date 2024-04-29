Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 67 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 34,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $2,682,948. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $724.47. 289,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $730.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

