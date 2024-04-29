Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after buying an additional 452,159 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 85,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 766,972 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,837. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

