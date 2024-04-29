Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $19.15 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 259,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,148,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $847,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.31. 6,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a market cap of $621.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $86.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

