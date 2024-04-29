Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $31.38 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 623,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,383,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 5.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA remained flat at $50.79 during midday trading on Monday. 250,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.