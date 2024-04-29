Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.19. 175,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,693. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

