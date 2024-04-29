Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $253.00. 546,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.15. The firm has a market cap of $379.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

