Flaharty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.58. 760,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,156,870. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

