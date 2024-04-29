Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Up 59.2% in April

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 332.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 207,346 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 4.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $6,031,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $5,970,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

