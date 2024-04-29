Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY24 guidance at $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $74.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

