Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (FOSLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 31st

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FOSLL opened at $9.91 on Monday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
