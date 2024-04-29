Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (FOSLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 31st

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOSLL opened at $9.91 on Monday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

