Franklin Financial Services Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $30.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 13.69%.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

