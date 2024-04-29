Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 0.5 %

FMS stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

