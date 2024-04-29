FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. 8,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

