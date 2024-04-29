FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. 8,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $25.63.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
