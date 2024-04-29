FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 210.66%. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,578 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $55,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $29,147,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

