Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 23.1% in April

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

BHAT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 173,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,798. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.64% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

