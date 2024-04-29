GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Up to $21.69

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $22.40. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

GAMCO Investors Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $555.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.