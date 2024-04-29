GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Up to $21.69

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $22.40. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $555.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter.
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
