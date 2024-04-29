Gamehost (TSE:GH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 21300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.16.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Gamehost’s payout ratio is 49.48%.
Gamehost Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73.
About Gamehost
Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.
