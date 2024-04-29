Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,388 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $34,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after acquiring an additional 340,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,442,000 after acquiring an additional 275,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $42.46 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

